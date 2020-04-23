Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW +14% ) says it will resume gold and platinum operations in South Africa in the next two weeks and is withdrawing 2020 operating guidance due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

In February, Sibanye forecast platinum group metals production of 1.7M-1.85M oz. and gold output of 932K-997K oz., but 2020 "operating outlook is complicated by uncertainty relating to the extent of the COVID-19 restrictions and the rates at which production may resume at the South Africa operations beyond the current lockdown period."

The company's U.S. and Zimbabwe operations are continuing with a reduced workforce.