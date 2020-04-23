Zscaler's (NASDAQ:ZS) balanced risk profile leads to a Credit Suisse downgrade from Outperform to Neutral.

The firm notes the "lofty expectations implied by the stock’s outperformance" with shares up nearly 70% from a March low.

Credit Suisse expects ZS to post "robust" growth for many years, but the near-term macro uncertainties could put IT projects on hold and raise sales execution risks.

The firm raises its ZS price target from $70 to $75, a 12% upside.