Graco's (GGG +0.9% ) Q1 sales declined 7.7% Y/Y to $373.6M, with double-digit percentage declines in the Industrial segment and in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Sales from acquired operations contributed ~$5M.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 53.2%; and operating margin declined by 178 bps to 24%.

Industrial segment sales $158.68M (-16.1% Y/Y), declined in all regions with the spread of worldwide government actions that severely reduced economic activity in major geographies.

Process segment sales $86.08M (-0.9% Y/Y) and Contractor sales $128.81M (flat).

Due to the economic uncertainty amid COVID-19 pandemic, company has withdrawn its FY20 revenue guidance.

