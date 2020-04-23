Liberty Media has changed the attribution of its interest in Live Nation (LYV +13.3% ), along with other balance-sheet items, among its tracking stocks on the Formula One Group (FWONA +10.1% ) and Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA -1% ).

That will create more focused tracking stock groups, the company says.

Some $1.5B in net asset value was reattributed from Formula One to Liberty SiriusXM. That includes the entire Live Nation stake (69.6M shares, or $2.6B) along with some smaller intergroup interests.

It also includes liabilities of $1.3B ($1B in a 1.375% cash convertible note, and $385M in 2.25% exchangeable senior debentures due 2048).

Also $1.5B of net asset value was reattributed from Liberty SiriusXM to Formula One: a Live Nation call spread of $165M and net cash of $1.4B.

“The new Formula One Group now has a strengthened balance sheet that positions us to support and enhance the Formula 1 business while also being opportunistic during these challenging times," says Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei. "We believe the reattribution is also responsive to the request of many Formula One Group shareholders to create a more focused currency.

"For Liberty SiriusXM, this combines a complementary set of businesses that are established leaders in the live and audio entertainment space. Both the new Formula One Group and Liberty SiriusXM Group now have currencies with which to complete acquisitions, raise capital and engage in share repurchases, among other things.”