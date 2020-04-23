Sports betting on the NFL draft has skyrocketed compared to past years amid a dearth of sporting events globally.

The draft will be conducted remotely tonight and broadcast on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ESPN and ABC, as well as the NFL Network (owned by the league).

DraftKings (DEAC, DRAFT), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and FanDuel (DUEL) could all benefit as they struggle to attract betting volume amid the pandemic, while expect Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will try to leverage its Barstool Sports property for a big night of exposure

Inside football stuff: With the first couple of picks appearing to be locks tonight (Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah), William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich says the real drama will come later on where surprises could unbalance the book. Bogdanovich says that players like Mekhi Becton (#10½), Jerry Jeudy (#12½), C.J. Henderson (#14½), J.K. Dobbins (#47) and Jalen Hurts (#60) need to go over their number for the bookmaker to have a good night.