Alcoa (AA +5.3% ) advances following Q1 results and its plan to shut the remaining 230K metric tons of "uncompetitive" smelting capacity at its Ferndale, Wash., facility.

"With primary aluminum demand expected to fall 13% in the U.S. in 2020, a response from one of the major producers was what the market needed," CRU Group's Doug Hilderhoff tells Bloomberg, but more capacity cuts are needed to avoid an increase in stockpiles that could keep prices under pressure for "several years."

Analysts remain cautious on Alcoa amid tough aluminum market fundamentals; B. Riley FBR's Lucas Pipes thinks the company's Q1 results were positive but the outlook for the next few quarters remains challenging as the global aluminum supply response to the downturn in demand has been minimal.

Alcoa's earnings show a slowing cash burn, but the company still needs aluminum price improvements, which is a key driver for the stock, says BMO analyst David Gagliano, adding that the outlook for underlying metal prices is increasingly challenged.

Among other aluminum names: CENX +10.2% , CSTM +4.8% , KALU +3% .

ETFs: JJUB, JJU