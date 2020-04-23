Cruising along above $10K for much of February, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged to below $5K alongside the general market panic of early March.

It's been modestly taking back ground since, and - with a big move over the last couple of hours - is now just shy of $7.5K, which would be its strongest level since about March 11. The popular crypto started the year at about $7.1K.

Put in different terms, that means Bitcoin has gained ground vs. the greenback in 2020, something neither the yen, Swiss franc, or euro can't claim.