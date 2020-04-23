Cruising along above $10K for much of February, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged to below $5K alongside the general market panic of early March.
It's been modestly taking back ground since, and - with a big move over the last couple of hours - is now just shy of $7.5K, which would be its strongest level since about March 11. The popular crypto started the year at about $7.1K.
Put in different terms, that means Bitcoin has gained ground vs. the greenback in 2020, something neither the yen, Swiss franc, or euro can't claim.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is higher by 7.4% on the session.