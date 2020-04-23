Thinly traded nano cap Cassava Sciences (SAVA +22.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume in reaction to a new NIH grant of $2.5M to support the ongoing clinical development of lead candidate PTI-125 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

The company recently completed a Phase 2b trial in patients with mild-to-moderate AD with a primary endpoint of biomarkers for AD pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. Topline data should be available mid-year.

Small molecule PTI-125 targets an altered form of filamin A, a scaffolding protein found throughout the body. A highly toxic form of the protein is present in the brains of AD sufferers which disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation. PTI-125 is designed to restore the normal shape of filamin A in the brain, improving the function of multiple brain receptors and dampening neuroinflammation.