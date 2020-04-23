Score Media and Gaming (OTC:TSCRF -5.1% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 1.9% Y/Y to C$6.65M.

theScore achieved a new Q2 record for engagement on its sports app.

Average monthly sessions grew 15% Y/Y to 453M during Q2, with users opening it an average of 110 times a month each.

Average monthly active users also grew Y/Y to 4.1M.

Total video views of theScore esports’ video content across all platforms reached 78M (+91%Y/Y), reinforcing its position as the leading independent provider of esports video content.

theScore’s social sports content across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram reached ~91M users.

Also added ~0.63M followers on its TikTok during Q2, and last month surpassed 1M followers on the platform.

An additional 127K YouTube subscribers were added during the period, with total channel subscribers now exceeding 1.2M.

EBITDA loss was C$8.6M, versus a loss of C$2.2M Y/Y, due to a result of increased expenses relating to the expansion of gaming operations.

Guidance: Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company does expect a decline in revenue beginning in Q3 compared Y/Y.

