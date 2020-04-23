Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) Q3 gross margins worried analysts, leading to a couple of price target trims.
Wedbush (Neutral, PT from $51 to $49) notes the low margin gains and the lack of a rebound, which "leads to longer-term questions around the potential leverage in STX’s model."
Loop Capital Markets (Buy, PT from $70 to $60) remains structurally positive on STX despite the coronavirus headwinds.
Analyst Ananda Baruah: "The non-bull thesis will be challenging to entirely dispute here given lack of GM (despite COVID costs) and the potential for substantive IT spending slowdown in 2H20."
STX shares are down 2.9% to $49.28.