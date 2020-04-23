Seagate's (NASDAQ:STX) Q3 gross margins worried analysts, leading to a couple of price target trims.

Wedbush (Neutral, PT from $51 to $49) notes the low margin gains and the lack of a rebound, which "leads to longer-term questions around the potential leverage in STX’s model."

Loop Capital Markets (Buy, PT from $70 to $60) remains structurally positive on STX despite the coronavirus headwinds.

Analyst Ananda Baruah: "The non-bull thesis will be challenging to entirely dispute here given lack of GM (despite COVID costs) and the potential for substantive IT spending slowdown in 2H20."