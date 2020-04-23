Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) says it expects to lose 32K oz. of production at its South Deep gold mine in South Africa due to the government's nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The company says South Deep produced 61K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,227/oz. in the March quarter, ahead of expectations and generating meaningful cash flow.

Gold Fields says overall gold production for the quarter fell slightly to 537K oz. from 542K oz. a year earlier, with all regions tracking the annual guidance.

For the full year, the miner's production guidance is marginally lower at 2.2M-2.25M oz., at an unchanged all-in sustaining cost of $920-$940/oz.

Gold Fields says only South Deep and Cerro Corona in Peru are expected to show COVID-19 related production losses.