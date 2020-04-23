Pan-European network Eurosport (DISCA +1% ) has signed a content deal with Torque Esports to show its All-Stars esports racing championship.

Eurosport joins ESPN (DIS +0.3% ) and other broadcast partners for the series, and will carry the event series into more than 150 countries and territories across various channels, including cable, satellite, IPTV and simulcast across Internet and mobile, video on demand and catch-up.

The events - created after the cancellation of major international motorsports events (Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, Formula E and others) - pit the world's leading professional racers against top international virtual racers, all competing from their own home on the rFactor 2 racing platform.