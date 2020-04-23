Earlier today, Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) stuck its head out after a quiet period with a SEC filing.

The company says independent director Thomas Meier submitted his resignation to leave the board. The departure leaves the audit committee of the Luckin board with just three independent directors. That was the extent of the update from the company, which doesn't give investors to much more to chew on.

Shares of Luckin have been halted since April 7 due to an additional information request by the Nasdaq. They last traded hands at $4.39.