Cel-Sci (CVM +3.0% ) announces the completion of an interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee of its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Multikine immunotherapy in head and neck cancer patients.

The committee agreed that the study should continue without modification.

The primary endpoint of the 928-subject trial is overall survival at year 3 versus standard-of-care surgical resection followed by radiation therapy or radiochemotherapy. The survival benefit will be based on the occurrence of 298 events (deaths) between the two treatment arms.