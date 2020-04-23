General Electric (GE +3.6% ) moves higher despite getting two analyst price target reductions, as a lot of bad news already is priced into the shares.

"Aerospace related headwinds in particular [are] an evolving headwind that could materially pressure results vs. our prior expectation," Citigroup's Andrew Kaplowitz says in maintaining his Buy rating but cutting his price target to $9 from $11, which would be ~40% above current levels.

"We remain confident in CEO Larry Culp's leadership and ability to drive significant changes across the company, but with external headwinds mounting, we simply see incremental near-term pressure on top-line and earnings as unavoidable," Kaplowitz writes, cutting his 2020 and 2021 EPS to $0.20 and $0.45 from $0.40 and $0.65, respectively.

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier also cuts his price target to $9 (from $12) and keeps his Buy rating; he assumes a return to 2019 commercial air travel demand in 2024 and lowers his 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to a respective $0.08 and $0.41.

GE's aviation business is "stalled but not broken," says Bank of America's Andrew Obin, noting it could take years for demand for new planes to recover but the aftermarket parts-and-service business - where profit is higher than for new engines - should rebound much faster.