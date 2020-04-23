Dish Network (DISH +1.3% ) has selected Texas-based Mavenir to deliver cloud-native OpenRAN software as it works to build out the nation's first software-defined 5G wireless broadband network.

The two have entered into a multi-year agreement.

"The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including U.S.-based solution providers," says Dish Chief Network Officer Marc Rouanne.

Dish is hustling against a tough timetable to make good on promises to become a fourth national wireless carrier following the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.