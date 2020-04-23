Amid the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, credit card companies are offering customers relief in the form of waiving fees and adjusting payment schedules, but they're also keeping a tighter rein on spending limits.

Discover Financial Services (DFS +0.8% ) is tightening underwriting strategies for new accounts as well as credit line management, the company said in a filing late yesterday.

The company is also reducing its marketing activities amid the pandemic, which may hurt its ability to attract new customers and increase market share.

Meanwhile, Synchrony Financial (SYF +3.0% ), which handles credit card programs for J.C. Penney, Gap, and American Eagle Outfitters, said in its conference call on Tuesday that it's using "internal and credit bureau triggers to dynamically reevaluate the customers' creditworthiness."

And it's using technology to watch out for "high risk behavior" in an effort to keep delinquencies under control.