General Motors (GM +2.6% ) plans to start calling in some workers to its U.S. factories next week to help prepare the sites for vehicle production again, according to Detroit Free Press.

GM is working with the UAW and government officials on safety protocols to lower the risk of exposure to the highly-contagious COVID-19. Underlining that concern, meat plants in the Midwest have reported outbreaks and deaths from COVID-19 over the last week.

GM and Ford (NYSE:F) haven't issued an official restart timeline yet for U.S. plants, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) says it intends to restart production on May 4.

European automakers are also slowly coming on line with limited production scheduled for the next two weeks at many sites that were closed due to the pandemic.