Veracyte (VCYT +3.8% ) inks an agreement with Yale University for exclusive rights to a 52-gene molecular test for predicting disease progression idiopathic (cause unknown) pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients.

Dr. Naftali Kaminski, chief of the Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in the Department of Medicine at Yale University’s School of Medicine developed the test with collaborators.

The company plans to offer the non-invasive blood test as a complement to its Envisia Genomic Classifier as a comprehensive aid in the diagnosis and treatment of IPF.

Financial terms are not disclosed.