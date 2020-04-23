Front-month WTI oil futures falling deeply into negative territory on Monday certainly makes for a top-five market-related story during the pandemic panic.

Yes, the collapse in oil demand and the resultant glut is real, but prices going negative by more than $20 per barrel? Monday's price action is likely more about a very thinly-traded contract (at that point), a flawed ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), and a number of inexperienced and undercapitalized punters getting way too far out on their skis.

Alongside collapsing prices for Texas tea, a number of other commodities - from grains to softs to certain metals - were also making or close to making multi-year lows. And alongside that were big slides in commodity currencies like the loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) and the aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Since, we've seen sizable bounces in the all of the above, led by June oil (CL1:COM), up another 30% today to $18 per barrel. And this just in: The Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is up 36% over the past month.

