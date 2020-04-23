Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF +0.8% ) Q1 lithium concentrate stood at 14,306 tonnes down from 43,222 tonnes in last quarter, from its Mt Cattlin operation.

In accordance with the 2020 mine plan, activities were focused on mining ore from the 2SE pit with volumes expected to ramp up in Q2 to reach the annual forecast volume rate

Total material mined decreased significantly, from over 1.1M tonnes in the last quarter, to only 72,640 tonnes.

32,512 tonnes of lithium concentrate was shipped, up from 14,778 tonnes shipped in the previous quarter.

The company reaffirms Q2 2020 production between 25,000 tonnes - 30,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate