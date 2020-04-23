Thinly traded nano cap Surface Oncology (SURF +4.6% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that it has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating escalating doses of interleukin-27 (IL-27) inhibitor SRF388 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The study will add cohorts in late-stage renal carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma after the recommended dose for Phase 2 studies is determined.

SRF388 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to IL-27, a protein that plays a role on dampening the immune response [one of the "brakes" in the immune system that helps maintain a healthy balance (homeostasis)]. The company owns global rights after Novartis declined its development option in February.