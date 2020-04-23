Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) employees have used third-party seller data to develop competing products, according to WSJ sources.

Against Amazon's public policy, the employees created detailed reports using e-commerce platform data, including total sales, Amazon's profit on the sale, and how much the independent seller paid Amazon for advertising.

The WSJ viewed an employee-created report on car-trunk organizer company Fortem. The report included 25 columns of detailed sales and marketing information.

Amazon Basics launched similar trunk organizers last October.

Amazon's private-label business includes more than 45 brands and 243K products. The e-commerce giant says that private label accounts for about 1% of its $158B in annual retail sales.

Former execs say they were told that Amazon brands should account for more than 10% of retail sales by 2022.

Amazon says accessing data as described in the report violates its policies. The company has launched an internal investigation.