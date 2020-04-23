TechnipFMC laments virus' impact, says two vessels could not run
Apr. 23, 2020 TechnipFMC plc (FTI)
- Two offshore vessels were not able to operate for unspecified period of time as crews were not available because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, TechnipFMC (FTI -3.7%) CEO Doug Pferdehirt said during today's earnings conference call.
- Operations on another vessel were shut down for 14 days to test all workers onboard after one person showed coronavirus symptoms, the CEO said, adding that the combination affected adjusted EBITDA margin by nearly 100 bps.
- "COVID-19 impacts are real and they are meaningful," Pferdehirt said, adding the company's ability to deliver materials, finished products and work in certain regions is "extremely restrained."
- The CEO foresees as much as a 50% cut in available capacity in the marketplace in terms of companies and assets when downturn from the virus "is all said and done."