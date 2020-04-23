East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) jumps 11% after Q1 net income of $144.8M, or $1.00 per share, beat the average analyst EPS estimate of 98 cents.

Compares with $188.2M, or $1.29 per share, in Q4 2019.

The bank also declared a Q2 dividend of 27.5 cents per share of common stock, unchanged from its previous dividend.

Repurchased $145.9M of common stock, or 4.5M shares, during Q1.

Loans held for investment increased 2.7% Q/Q to $35.3M.

Tangible equity per common share of $31.27 at March 31, 2020 increased from $31.15 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses increased to $73.9M from $18.6M in Q4.

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans held for investment of 0.01% in Q1 2020 compares with 0.10% in Q4 and 0.18% in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest margin of 3.44% slipped from 3.47% in Q4 and 3.79% in Q1 2019.

