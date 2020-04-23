MGM Resorts International (MGM +4.5% ) expects Q1 net revenue of $2.3B, a 29% Y/Y decrease, due to the continued impact of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sees net revenues at MGM China down 63% to $272M

The company expects quarterly operating income of $1.3B, compared to $370M in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a $1.5B net gain related to the MGM Grand Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay real estate transaction.

Projects net income of $807M, including the gain, compared to net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $31M in last year quarter

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR decreased 61% to $295M, primarily attributable to the temporary suspension of casino operations

Regarding its Q2 dividend, management intends to recommend a nominal dividend of $0.01 per share or less

