Sunrun (RUN +5.3% ) announced that Tom vonReichbauer will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 11th.

Tom vonReichbauer brings considerable industry experience as a leader at disruptive, mission-driven companies in the consumer energy industry including Google, Nest, and Tesla.

Most recently he was a Vice President at Google after serving as Chief Business Officer of Nest from 2015 to 2018.

Tom vonReichbauer will be responsible for the overall finance, accounting, and technology activities of the company.