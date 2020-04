Energy stocks (XLE +4.6% ) sprint to healthy gains, pacing the S&P's 11 sectors, as June WTI crude oil prices spike 30% to highs of the day.

Three of today's top five winners on the S&P 500 are oil and gas names: APA +13.2% , NBL +11.6% , XEC +9.6% .

Among some of the other most-active sector names: OXY +8.1% , MRO +7.6% , HAL +6.8% , COP +5.2% ,XOM +4.9% , CVX +4.4% .

Also noteworthy: WLL +111.7% , OAS +127.6% , AXAS +56.6% , HPR +50.4% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES