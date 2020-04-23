Las Vegas Sands (LVS +11.0% ) is the leading gainer in the casino sector after reporting solid Q1 results considering the circumstances.

"LVS’ 1Q wasn’t nearly as bad as feared despite significant shutdown and travel- related headwinds. More important were several encouraging discussion points on the future, including re-opening Macau in May, its balance sheet strength and liquidity, its ability in a near zero rev. environment to invest $3.7bn in growth capex, and, a new twist, an interest in considering accretive M&A opportunities," notes Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis was referring to the below statement by Las Vegas Sands execs on the earnings conference call (transcript).

LVS: "We are looking to see high quality assets where they are in key markets where it may be cheaper to buy them to build, and you may find something that is attractive and fits into our overall strategy in the long run, and I think we're going to be very returns focused."