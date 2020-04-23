Honda (HMC +4.1% ) says it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants by another week through May 8.

Honda statement: "In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders remain in many cities and states, impeding the ability of consumers to purchase new vehicles... As a result, Honda must continue to take steps that align product supply and business expenses with market demand."

The Japanese automaker also said it is extending a two-week furlough for the majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations.