Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN +13.9% ) warns of a 60% decline in activity this year, as it expects four frack fleets to run in Q2 vs. an estimate of ~10 earlier this year.

The company also says it expects to exit the current quarter with ~70 rigs in operation, down from an average of 123 rigs at the end of Q1, which was 30% lower than the year-ago period.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 54% Y/Y to $87.5M; Q1 revenues fell 37% Y/Y to $446M.

"I think the term 'frack holiday' may be overstating what's going on," Patterson-UTI CEO Andy Hendricks said during today's earnings conference call. "I don't see completions making a bounce back, certainly not in [Q3]."

Patterson, which reported a large but slightly less than expected Q1 loss, also cut its dividend by half to $0.02/share and said it would focus on its cost-cutting program to shore up the balance sheet.