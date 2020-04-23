Following objections over large publicly traded companies getting forgivable loans under the Payroll Protection Program, the U.S. Treasury issues new guidance explaining that the program is meant for companies with little access to other sources of capital, not for publicly traded companies with significant market caps.

Under the process, borrowers must certify that current "economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant," the Treasury said.

"It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith," according to the new guidance.

Any borrower who applied for a PPP loans before the new guidance and repays the loan in full by May 7, 2020 "will be deemed by the SBA to have made the required certification in good faith."

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had already said it would return all $10M of its PPP loan. Ruth's Hospitality, with $248M market cap, said will get $20M in PPP loans.

Other large companies receiving PPP loans include: DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM), Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH), Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON), Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC), Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI), Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO), New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV), Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST), Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA), Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG), and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI).

