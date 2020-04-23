One sign of light for a company hard hit on various fronts by the pandemic (and for companies pounded by a heavy advertising slump in general): Disney (DIS +1.5% ) says it's seeing "unprecedented demand" from over 100 brands to advertise in tonight's NFL Draft.

That draft is one of the first live sports events in more than a month, and while it's being conducted virtually, it's being broadcast live on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

Sixty of the 100 brands Disney refers to are first-time advertisers for the NFL Draft.

That helps make up for a high-profile departure: Courtyard by Marriott was set to be the presenting sponsor, but pulled out amid a travel collapse. It's been replaced in that role by Lowe's.

And even though the draft (which has evolved from a staid meeting into a glitzy affair) won't have fans present, Bud Light is still working to ensure that fans can boo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell through an online campaign.

Bookmakers are also looking to, er, make book during the event.