A mix of recreational, leisure and entertainment stocks are having a big day as more local and state officials outline plans for partial re-openings. Most of the names bouncing today are the same ones that were hit hard when the pandemic first roiled over the consumer sector.

The hodge-podge list of notable gainers includes Brunswick (BC +9.7% ), Malibu Boats (MBUU +5.7% ), MasterCraft Boat (MCFT +8.5% ), Winnebago (WGO +6.1% ), Thor Industries (THO +4.2% ), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +6.7% ), OneSpaWorld (OSW +10.4% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.2% ), Playa Hotels (PLYA +2.3% ), Carnival (CCL +3.3% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +4.4% ), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +2.9% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +3.9% ) and MGM Resorts (MGM +3.4% ) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR +2.9% ).