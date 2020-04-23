A mix of recreational, leisure and entertainment stocks are having a big day as more local and state officials outline plans for partial re-openings. Most of the names bouncing today are the same ones that were hit hard when the pandemic first roiled over the consumer sector.
The hodge-podge list of notable gainers includes Brunswick (BC +9.7%), Malibu Boats (MBUU +5.7%), MasterCraft Boat (MCFT +8.5%), Winnebago (WGO +6.1%), Thor Industries (THO +4.2%), SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +6.7%), OneSpaWorld (OSW +10.4%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.2%), Playa Hotels (PLYA +2.3%), Carnival (CCL +3.3%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +4.4%), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +2.9%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +3.9%) and MGM Resorts (MGM +3.4%) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR +2.9%).