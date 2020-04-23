Air Products' Q2 results mostly higher but sees declines ahead

  • Air Products & Chemicals (APD -1.2%) edges lower after reporting mixed FQ2 results, with earnings coming in just short of estimates while revenues rose to $2.22B as pricing and volume rose, although the company expects deeper declines in Q3 due to COVID-19.
  • Air Products says Q1 net income rose 13% Y/Y to $477.8M, or $2.15/share, from $421.3M, or $1.90/share, in the same period last year, as effects of the virus hurt earnings by $0.06-$0.08.
  • Q1 revenues improved 1.3% Y/Y, driven by business growth, new plants, acquisitions and a short-term contract in Asia, partially offset by a 1% effect from the virus.
  • Air Products also says Asia merchant volumes fell ~25% for six weeks following the Lunar New Year holiday before recovering in late March.
  • The company is withdrawing Q3 and FY 2020 earnings and capital spending guidance due to uncertainty over the duration of the virus crisis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.