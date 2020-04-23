Air Products' Q2 results mostly higher but sees declines ahead
- Air Products & Chemicals (APD -1.2%) edges lower after reporting mixed FQ2 results, with earnings coming in just short of estimates while revenues rose to $2.22B as pricing and volume rose, although the company expects deeper declines in Q3 due to COVID-19.
- Air Products says Q1 net income rose 13% Y/Y to $477.8M, or $2.15/share, from $421.3M, or $1.90/share, in the same period last year, as effects of the virus hurt earnings by $0.06-$0.08.
- Q1 revenues improved 1.3% Y/Y, driven by business growth, new plants, acquisitions and a short-term contract in Asia, partially offset by a 1% effect from the virus.
- Air Products also says Asia merchant volumes fell ~25% for six weeks following the Lunar New Year holiday before recovering in late March.
- The company is withdrawing Q3 and FY 2020 earnings and capital spending guidance due to uncertainty over the duration of the virus crisis.