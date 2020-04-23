Get prepared for higher taxes, Cooperman says - CNBC

"When the government is called upon to protect you on the downside, they have every right to regulate you on the upside," billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said in an interview on CNBC. "So capitalism is changed."

Taxes will need to go up no matter who wins the 2020 presidential election, he added. He sees that happening quickly if Joe Biden wins and more slowly if President Trump wins a second term.

"Things like carried interest, capital gains taxes, the ability to roll over real estate sales tax-free, all that stuff is going to have to be eliminated. For the good, by the way," he said.

Cooperman said he's optimistic that parts of the economy may start to re-open in May, but large gatherings like concerts or sports will have to wait.

"I can't imagine they'll come back until we have a vaccination" [for COVID-19], he said.