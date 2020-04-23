Verizon Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 23, 2020 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) By: Gaurav Batavia
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.37B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
