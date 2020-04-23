Focus Financial locks in interest rate on 75% of $1.4B of borrowings
Apr. 23, 2020 1:24 PM ETFocus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)FOCSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Focus Financial Partners (FOCS +2.5%) enters two additional floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreements totaling $450M.
- The first agreement effectively fixes the variable interest rate on $250M of the ~$1.4B in total borrowings under Focus's first lien term loan at 2.537% (inclusive of the 2.0% LIBOR spread) over the next four years.
- The second swap effectively fixes the variable interest rate on $200M of the total borrowings under the term loan at 2.5315% (inclusive of the 2.0% LIBOR spread) over the next four years.
- That brings ~$850M, or 75% of the borrowing under the term loan, swapped to a fixed rate; the weighted average rate on these borrowings is now 2.62% for about the next four years.
- The residual amount of ~$286M in borrowings under the term loan remains floating at LIBOR plus 2.0%.