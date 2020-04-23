China is accelerating the testing of its new sovereign digital currency and allowing some foreign consumer brands to participate, according to South China Morning Post.

Starbucks (SBUX -3.0% ), McDonald's (MCD -2.2% ) and Subway are on the People's Bank of China rather short list of firms that will test the digital currency in small transactions.

China hasn't released a timetable yet for the launch of the digital yuan, but interest has picked up amid concerns over the handling of paper currency amid the pandemic.