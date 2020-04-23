Evolution Mining full year guidance unchanged despite lower production

Apr. 23, 2020 1:31 PM ETEvolution Mining Limited (CAHPF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF +2.2%) says that higher gold prices at A$2366/oz in March resulted in sequential increase of 10% in mine operating cash flows to A$257.4M, and 33% in free cash flows to A$111.5M.
  • Gold production in the March quarter declined slightly by 3%  to 165,502 oz, while silver production was down 14% to 118 224 oz, and copper production fell 13% to 4,832 tonnes.
  • Gold sales was down 4% to 167,374 oz.
  • ASIC of $991 per ounce, was 7% Q/Q lower
  • Expects full year production to be around 725,000 oz, excluding production from the Red Lake project, in Canada.
