TiVo (TIVO +1.4% ) and Xperi (XPER +1% ) have filed proxy materials for their proposed merger.

The special meeting to vote on the deal is set for virtual gatherings by each company May 29 at noon ET; Shareholders of record as of April 13 will be entitled to vote.

Each board has approved the merger.

“We are encouraged by the support we are getting from all of our stakeholders – customers, stockholders, partners, and employees," says Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner. "This past week we had virtual meetings with the credit rating agencies and are confident we will obtain the financing necessary to complete the transaction."

Proxy material