BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Domino's Pizza (DPZ -5.7% ) and price target of $405 (12% upside) after taking in the pizza chain's Q1 report.

Analyst Peter Saleh: "We expect large pizza chains such as Domino's and Papa John's to continue to take share from small and independent operators. We note that the U.S pizza category remains highly fragmented with independent operators accounting for roughly half of the category sales. We expect consumer to gravitate toward value ($5.99 Mix and Match) as the economy heads into recession, and believe that brands such as Domino's that have invested in their digital infrastructure have a lasting competitive advantage not only on sales but also within their cost structure."

