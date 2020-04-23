Franklin Resources' (BEN -1.8% ) Franklin Templeton Trustee Services is closing six fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit after the nation's coronavirus lockdown caused liquidity to dry up in some parts of the country's bond markets.

via Bloomberg.

Closing the funds is the “only viable option to preserve value for investors and to enable an orderly and equitable exit” for all unit holders, the asset manager said in a statement on its website.

The funds are: Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.