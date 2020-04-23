Sanofi Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is €1.44 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €8.61B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
