Resideo Technologies (REZI +9.8% ) expects 1Q20 sales and adjusted EBITDA to be in line with the expectations. However, given the rapidly evolving operating conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance.

Resideo and Honeywell have agreed to defer until July 30, 2020 ~$42M in payments otherwise due to Honeywell in Q2.

Resideo drew down all funds available under their $350M revolving credit facility as a conservative measure to bolster cash position and implemented additional cost reduction and cash flow management measures.

Cost reduction and cash flow management measures: postponed or reduced non-essential capital expenditures; reduced salaries for certain senior executives; reduced salaries / implemented a furlough program for certain other company employees; eliminated board service fees for the Board of Directors for Q1; and restricted new hiring activity.

