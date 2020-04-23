The Trump administration's Nuclear Fuel Working Group recommends granting U.S. energy regulators the ability to block imports of nuclear fuel (UXA:COM) and outlines plans to set up a government stockpile of uranium sourced from domestic miners.

The group says the Nuclear Regulatory Commission should be able to deny imports of certain uranium supplies from Russia and China for national security purposes, and suggests a uranium reserve to make direct purchases from U.S.

The administration's budget released in February proposed $1.5B over 10 years for the creation of a uranium reserve, but Congress has yet to act on it.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette says Pres. Trump possibly will issue executive orders to support the findings of the report.

Potentially relevant tickers include CCJ, UUUU, URG, UEC, NXE, DNN, OTCQX:FCUUF, OTCPK:URPTF

ETF: URA