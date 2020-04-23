The BP-led (BP +0.7% ) Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project will cut production sharply for the first time ever, as Azerbaijan moves to meet its commitment under the OPEC+ deal to cut output, Reuters reports.

Oil majors operating large production sharing deals in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the past have been excluded from any government-imposed production decisions because such foreign investment is highly prized.

But the scale of the coronavirus-driven oil crisis and has made it impossible for Azerbaijan to cut production without imposing restrictions on BP and its partners, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Japan's Inpex and Hungary's MOL.

Azerbaijan will need to cut its production for two months starting in May under the OPEC+ deal, and Reuters says ACG will be required to cut 75K-80K bbl/day, or ~15% of its output.

The ACG consortium reported production of 535K bbl/day on average last year and planned to maintain the level in 2020.