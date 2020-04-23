There's been no investment pros more steadfastly bullish on Treasurys over the last 25 years than Van Hoisington and Lacy Hunt at Hoisington Investment Management.

That view has been paying off well for a long time, and particularly so in 2020, with the Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund returning a whopping 29% YTD - tops among peers. It's also up 49% on a year-over-year basis.

"The U.S. had a debt overhang problem even before the coronavirus," Hunt tells Bloomberg. "It won’t be productive debt, and will not generate future growth. So inflationary expectations will turn into deflation expectations, and the entire yield curve is going to be pressed down on to the zero bound."

From their Q1 investor letter: "Once the virus is contained, the output gap, a measure of real GDP relative to its potential will be massive both domestically and globally." The recovery may appear V-shaped, but it will be from a very low level, they say. "The economy will stagger, not march forward."

Related ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, SPTL, TBF, ZROZ, TTT, TLH, UBT, VUSTX, DLBL-OLD, TYBS, SCHQ, OPER