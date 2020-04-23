Sempra Energy (SRE +1.7% ) says it has started final commissioning of the three-train Phase 1 of its Cameron LNG liquefaction plant in Louisiana, introducing pipeline feed gas flow to its last liquefaction train.

Sempra says Train 2 commercial operation remains on track to begin in Q3.

Cameron LNG Phase 1 includes three liquefaction trains that will enable the export of 12M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, or ~1.7B cf/day.

The company expects its share of full-year run-rate earnings from the Phase 1 project at $400M-$450M annually starting in 2021 when all three trains are in commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements.