AirPods 3, over-ear headphones arriving in 2020 - analyst

Apr. 23, 2020 3:12 PM ETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the planned high-end, over-ear headphones will enter mass production this summer, suggesting a late summer or early fall release.
  • Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned two versions of the wearables, which will feature interchangeable magnetic parts.
  • Kuo expects the third-gen AirPods to enter mass production in H1 using a similar production process to the current AirPods Pro.
  • The second-gen Pro model will hit production in late 2021 at the earliest.
  • Kuo dismisses media reports that an AirPods Pro Lite model will come this year, expecting the forthcoming model to belong to the Beats line rather than AirPods.
  • Wearables, Home, and Accessories contributed $10B of Apple's $91.82B in Q1 revenue.
