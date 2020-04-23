AirPods 3, over-ear headphones arriving in 2020 - analyst
Apr. 23, 2020 3:12 PM ETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the planned high-end, over-ear headphones will enter mass production this summer, suggesting a late summer or early fall release.
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple planned two versions of the wearables, which will feature interchangeable magnetic parts.
- Kuo expects the third-gen AirPods to enter mass production in H1 using a similar production process to the current AirPods Pro.
- The second-gen Pro model will hit production in late 2021 at the earliest.
- Kuo dismisses media reports that an AirPods Pro Lite model will come this year, expecting the forthcoming model to belong to the Beats line rather than AirPods.
- Wearables, Home, and Accessories contributed $10B of Apple's $91.82B in Q1 revenue.